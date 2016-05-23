INFOGRAPHIC: The health benefits of having a power nap

We all know a midday nap can make us feel refreshed and rejuvenated, ready to take on whatever the rest of the day has to throw at us.

But getting the timing of that nap right can also deliver your body other health benefits beyond energy.

Builtvisible and Swissotel.com got together to create a nifty infographic explaining the benefits of napping and how it can be used to boost productivity, as well as a “recipe for the perfect nap”.

Here’s a look.





