INFOGRAPHIC: The Hard Truth About Depression

There are various forms of depression, and unfortunately nearly 20 million Americans are diagnosed yearly with 9 million of them being major or clinical depression. Although many of us suffer from this very real mental illness there is a stigma that is too often behind it letting many people feel isolated and suffer alone.



There is no need to feel alone when it comes to depression, first you need to be properly diagnosed to find out what form of the illness you have in order for it to be treated properly by a doctor. There are various methods and steps that can be taken without always diverting to medication.

In the following infographic learn more about depression facts, symptoms & myths to debunk the wrong message society has given and instead educate yourself further on how you can get the help you need.

