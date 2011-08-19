INFOGRAPHIC: The Five Biggest Medical Discoveries In History

Medical science has come a long way in the 20th and 21st centuries and a few of the most important innovations have paved the way for a future of medical discoveries. Smallpox alone killed more than 500,000,000 people. In the 18th century, nearly half a million people succumbed to the disease every year. The smallpox vaccine is just one of many medical discoveries that helped save millions of lives. Here are a few of history’s top discoveries.



(click here to enlarge)

Carrington College’s Online Health Care Administration Program

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.