INFOGRAPHIC: The Evolution Of American Currency

We’ve used just about everything as money through out the years, including livestock and shells. But for the past few thousand years it has been all about paper and coin currency.



Of course, that began to change less than 100 years ago with the advent of the charge card. Now with the evolution of online shopping and smartphones, we are starting to transition away from traditional money and into a cashless society.

Sometimes it’s nice to look back at how far we’ve come. To see, the evolution of our money check out the graphic from Intuit below:

Photo: Intuit

DON’T MISS: This German woman has lived without money for 16 years >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.