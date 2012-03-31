INFOGRAPHIC: The Dangers Of Eating Red Meat

Dina Spector

All of the recent hullabaloo over “pink slime,” the unappetizing term for what the industry calls “lean, finely textured beef,” has frazzled many consumers while placing a more critical eye on the meat industry in general.  

Past studies have shown that eating red meat leads to early death and has harmful environmental impacts

Of course, we can’t all be vegetarians, but this infographic by onlineassociatesdegree makes a good case for at least cutting back on the fleshy stuff.   

Eating Meat Infographic

Photo: onlineassociatesdegree.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

food health home-us meat