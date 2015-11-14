INFOGRAPHIC: the countries with the highest percentage of female managers

The countries with the highest percentage of female managers are congregated in South America, according to an infographic produced by Expert Market.

The graphic shows the countries with the highest percentage of female managers were Jamaica, Columbia, Saint Lucia, Philippines, and Panama, based on data from the International Labour Organisation.

By contrast, Australia ranks 36nd with females taking 36.2% of managerial positions. The United States blows away the rich world, ranked 15th with 42.7%. France stands at 24th and New Zealand again beats Australia at 21st.

A greater number of women in higher ranks can influence the entire climate of work, by bringing a new perspective, for example.

Several studies have found increasing women’s workforce participation has economic benefits. A European Commission report said an economic recovery was only possible through full use of human resources.

The entire infographic can be seen here.

