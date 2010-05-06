Infographic: The Cost & Effects Of The BP Oil Spill

Once again, VisualEconomics.com has really outdone itself, this time producing a wonderful chart/graphic that illustrates the effects of BP’s Deepwater Hoirzon oil spill. If you didn’t see their infographic on the financial turmoil that American families go through, you have to check it out.



Click the image below to enlarge to full size.

Photo: Visual Economics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.