INFOGRAPHIC: A Look At Where Your Food Is Really Coming From

With the holiday season also comes the frantic holiday shopping. Not just the 12 am run to grab the lowest price flat-screen TV, but the multiple trips to the grocery store to pick up the turkey, the ham, and that last side dish. With all the rush, it’s no wonder that many have no idea where the food they eat comes from, or more importantly, what’s in it. FrugalDad’s infographic traces the origins of that Thanksgiving turkey you’ve been marinating, showing how much influence Big Food has over your dinner.



Source: Frugal dad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.