INFOGRAPHIC: The Big Business of Girl Scout Cookies

The sale of Girl Scout cookies in the U.S. each year is more than a tradition of delicious indulgence, it’s big business. Approximately 200 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies are sold each year, which brings in close to a staggering three quarters of a billion dollars in revenue. In comparison, the organisation earns just $37 million per year from membership fees.



To put things into perspective, annual revenue from Girl Scout cookies sales is only about $40 million less than the total revenue from all NCAA sports ($757 million) combined. And just like in the NCAA, the workers don’t ever get paid. But there are some standout superstars. In fact, one diligent and determined Girl Scout, Jennifer Sharpe, sold the most Girl Scout cookies ever in 2008 when she was just 15 years old. Sharpe sold a whopping 17,328 boxes of cookies and earned $14,000 for her troop to go on a 10-day tour of Europe.

Girl Scout cookies have come a long way since the first known Girl Scout cookie drive in December 1917. The production of the cookies has been streamlined and poor performing varieties of cookies have been retired. The best selling cookies are Thin Mints, with Samoas/Caramel deLites coming in a close second. These two varieties of cookies account for 44% of all Girl Scout cookie sales.

So where does all that money go? According to Girl Scouts of the USA, every penny of profit after expenses are paid off goes back to support the local troops.

From: Top-Business-Degrees.net

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.