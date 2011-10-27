INFOGRAPHIC: The Best College Sites That Are Ruling The Web

Truth be told, higher education has not weathered the Internet revolution as well as many might have hoped.



Higher ed’s nearly endemic clumsiness with web protocol has become so well established in the minds of Internet users that the primitive, clunky .edu homepage is now something of a cliche. However, a few schools have been taking notes all along, honing their social media skills to enviable levels of perfection.

Enter this infographic from Best Education Sites, which has amassed some fascinating statistics on the way schools today are navigating the Web — with an eye toward social media — and gives due credit to the ones that are doing it the best.

Created by: Best Education Sites

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.