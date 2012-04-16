INFOGRAPHIC: The Best Credit Cards For Frequent Fliers

Soaring fuel costs are pushing airfare costs sky-high and it doesn’t help that we’re paying baggage fees on top of everything else.



What ever happened to the old days, when flying was fun and glamorous?

They’re not far behind if you pack the right credit card, Nerd Wallet points out. Getting elite status on your favourite airline is often as simple as shelling out for a rewards program ($395 with Continental’s Star Alliance) and jet-setting to rack up points.

In the graphic below, Nerd Wallet shows which airlines charge what bag fees and suggests the best credit card for each:

Photo: Nerd Wallet

