INFOGRAPHIC: A Day In The Life Of An Inc 500 CEO

Kim Bhasin

What does the CEO of a rapidly growing company do all day? A whole lot.

The staff at Inc polled the CEOs from its annual Inc 500 list of fastest growing companies about their daily lives and affirmed that they’re incredibly busy — all the time.

From when they wake up at 6:15 AM to their 10:30 PM bedtime, these CEOs are almost perpetually working — most don’t take a lunch break and 22% report having absolutely no downtime.

Here’s the infographic Inc put together (from their September issue):

day in the life inc 500 ceo

Photo: Inc

Read lots more about the Inc 500/5000 here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.