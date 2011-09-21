INFOGRAPHIC: A Day In The Life Of An Inc 500 CEO

What does the CEO of a rapidly growing company do all day? A whole lot.



The staff at Inc polled the CEOs from its annual Inc 500 list of fastest growing companies about their daily lives and affirmed that they’re incredibly busy — all the time.

From when they wake up at 6:15 AM to their 10:30 PM bedtime, these CEOs are almost perpetually working — most don’t take a lunch break and 22% report having absolutely no downtime.

Here’s the infographic Inc put together (from their September issue):

Photo: Inc

