INFOGRAPHIC: A Day In The Life Of An Inc 500 CEO

What does the CEO of a rapidly growing company do all day? A whole lot.
The staff at Inc polled the CEOs from its annual Inc 500 list of fastest growing companies about their daily lives and affirmed that they’re incredibly busy — all the time.
From when they wake up at 6:15 AM to their 10:30 PM bedtime, these CEOs are almost perpetually working — most don’t take a lunch break and 22% report having absolutely no downtime.
Here’s the infographic Inc put together (from their September issue):
Photo: Inc
