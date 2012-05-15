INFOGRAPHIC: No Wonder Americans Can't Figure Out The Healthcare System

With more than 40 million Americans currently living without health insurance (up 3 per cent from 2000, according to public health advocates MPH Programs), those fortunate enough to be covered still face the daunting task of choosing the best health plan for their needs.



One thing is certain: It won’t come cheap.

Health insurance will cost the average 22-year-old about $4 million over her lifetime and premiums for families have risen more than $5,000 in the last decade, according to MPH Programs.

Choosing a plan is half the battle and Americans have proven they’re not exactly up to the challenge.

One in five consumers have chosen high-deductible insurance plans, an all-time high trend that The Fiscal Times says has led many to “skimp on preventive services that could avoid higher health care costs down the road.”

Much like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s cracked down on confusing credit and student loan applications, such reform is desperately needed on the healthcare front.

To help, MPH Programs has put together a graphic that helps clarify some of the foggiest areas: