INFOGRAPHIC: The 21 types of people you should avoid at the airport

Photo: Tim Boyle/Getty Images.

Ever found yourself waiting in line at customs because someone forgot to take their laptop out of the bag when going through security?

Flight search platform, Just the Flight, recently released this infographic which looks at the 21 types of people you should be avoiding at the airport.

They conducted a survey with 5000 people and found that the worst offenders were those that skipped to the front of the queue because they were running late, passport losers as well as those who took up more space than needed at the boarding gate.

Here’s the infographic in full.

Photo: Just The Flight.

