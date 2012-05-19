Infographic: Tencent Restructure 2012′

Tencent today officially announced its restructure plan to reorganized the heavy-weighted company into six business groups, including TEG (Technical Engineering Group), SNG (Social Networking Group), CDG (Corporate Development Group), IEG (Interactive Entertainment Group), MIG (Mobile Internet Group), and OMG (Online Media Group), which again are consisted of numerous departments and offices, the infographic pictured below could help you better understand what is going on with the move and what the Shenzhen-based Internet juggernaut is up to after this.



