INFOGRAPHIC: Teens Know More About Money Than You Think

We’ve yet to come across a teen who didn’t get their allowance from the Bank of mum and Dad.



So we were thrilled to learn BillMyParents.com, a site that helps parents track their kid’s spending habits, finds teens are actually making strides to understand how their finances work.

Over half (57%) of teens are learning about spending by using savings accounts, while 28% are trying their hand at managing checking accounts and using debit cards (31%).

As far as those allowances go, it turns out not all the money comes from the Dad’s wallet. Teens are working more these days, with 55% of teens saying they earn their money from their job, thank you very much.

See more below:

