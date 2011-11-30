INFOGRAPHIC: If You're Married With Children, You're Spending More

Sometimes, shacking up means saving money. But all those savings dwindle away when a couple decides to have children, right? Not necessarily.



According to our data, which comes from the U.S. government, from anonymous and aggregated spending transactions from Citi, and third party data providers, married couples with children spend more than their brood-less counterparts, but not by very much.

Here’s how married couples without children and married couples with children spent over the course of six months (Oct. 2010 to March 2011).

Click here to enlarge.

Photo: Bundle

This post originally appeared at Bundle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.