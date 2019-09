The folks over at Rally Point — a business-centered social media app that helps servicemembers connect — were kind enough to let us use this infographic.



The graphic shows a complete breakdown of the U.S. Army’s structure, which might make a good visual aid for readers of BI Mil/Def.

Check it out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.