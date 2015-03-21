This infographic shows the scope of internet censorship around the globe

Internet censorship and limitations on online speech are an unfortunate fact of life around the world.

In 2014, Reporters without Borders designated 19 countries as “enemies of the internet,” including the United States and Great Britain. According to the organisation these countries all engaged in forms of online censorship, ranging from the UK carrying out a distributed denial of service attack against Anonymous to North Korea having building its own internal internet and walling its citizens off from the global web.

The following infographic from George Washington University’s Master’s in Paralegal Studies Online program visualizes the various forms that internet censorship can take around the globe.

