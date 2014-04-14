This Horrifying Infographic Shows The Effects Of Sleep Deprivation

Bloodshot eyes, discolored skin, and an increased risk of diseases is what awaits those who don’t get enough sleep, as this terrifying infographic from The Huffington Post illustrates.

It’s generally recommended that people sleep for seven to nine hours per night, but nearly 40% of Americans get less than that. And the effects of sleep loss can kick in after just one night.

Check out what can happen if you don’t sleep enough:

Sleep loss can also cause headaches, poor vision, and slowness. And when sleep deprivation is extreme, it can even cause death.

See the infographic details at The Huffington Post >



