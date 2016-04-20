This infographic shows the best way to cook every cut of beef

It’s time to freshen up your beef knowledge.

The Cattlemen’s Beef Board created an infographic that shows every type of beef cut and how each is best cooked.

While almost all cuts can be prepared on the grill, there are a few alternative methods like cooking skillet-to-oven for rib eye and tenderloin. Some of the leaner meats, such as sirloin and tri-tip can simply be stir fried, while thicker cuts like ribs and brisket are slow-cook only.

