INFOGRAPHIC: Should Your Business Be On Pinterest?

Pinterest is one of the newest ways for companies to market their products and services. It offers a lot of advantages, especially if you’ve got a strong visual product. But it’s also not worth every company’s time.



Check out this infographic from Intuit, which offers some advice on whether it’s worth the investment:

Photo: Intuit and Column Five Media

