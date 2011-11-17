INFOGRAPHIC: To Rent Or To Buy Your Next Home?

With the real estate market wallowing in its anemic state, if there were ever a time to buy, it seems it would be now.



Some landlords are contemplating raising their rents (in which case you’re in for a fight), while foreclosures are still running rampant in Nevada and home prices in eastern parts of Southern California have plunged 30 per cent since the start of the recession.

Still, many don’t have the kind of capital they need to invest in a property–homeowners have 31 to 42 times more than renters– and getting a loan is no easy feat.

If you’re wondering what to do, Mortgagerefinance.com made this nifty infographic to teach you more about the art of renting versus buying. Check it out:

