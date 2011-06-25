INFOGRAPHIC: See Which Brands Dominate Ad Spending In Every Industry

Dina Spector

Ever wondered how the biggest ad spenders break out by industry category? Using Ad Age DataCenter analysis of data from Kantar Media, the team at Marketing Degree created an industry-by-industry infographic looking at where the leading U.S Brands are spending their dollars. Check out the chart below, and to see the full report go to AdAge.com/LNA2011.

Ad Age Chart

Photo: Ad Age

Designed by Marketing Degree, to see the research please click here.

