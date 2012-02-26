INFOGRAPHIC: Bet You Can't Guess Which Generation Has The Best Credit

Americans carry an average of $78,030 in debt. So how do we stack up by age?



This cool infographic from Experian shows that Generation X (ages 30 to 46) carries the most debt and lowest scores, while millennials (ages 19-29) are slowly, but surely building up their credit by paying off their retail cards, mortgages and auto loans.

Experian finds Boomers’ credit (ages 47-65) is holding steady, but the reward for the least debt and most pristine scores goes to the Greatest Generation (ages 66 and up). Their average score: a princely 829.

Check out more of the fun stats below:

Photo: Experian

