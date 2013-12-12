This Simple Infographic Will Help You Decide Between A Roth And Traditional IRA

We all know we should be saving for retirement.

But one of the reasons why we don’t is because there’s tons of intimidating jargon.

For example, what the heck is a Roth IRA?

The introduction of the Roth option has been a winner for those wanting to minimize the cut taken by Uncle Sam.

But it has also led to tons of confusion.

To help, the folks at Charles Schwab put together this graphic that helps you decide whether you should go the Roth route or the traditional route.

