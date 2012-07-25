INFOGRAPHIC: Ranking The Top Football States

Which states stacks at the top in terms of Football players? The question has been debated for years.



Currently there are estimated 1,108,441 High School Football players in USA. Texas with 168,700 players account to roughly 15% of all high school football players. District of Columbia with 727 players is at lower end.

States with most number of Football players:

Texas: 168,700

California: 103,900

Illinois: 48,000

Ohio: 48,000

Michigan: 43,400

States with Most High School National Titles:

Ohio 25

California 17

Texas 16

Florida 13

Georgia 10

Washington High School, in Massillon, Ohio has won the most (9) High School National Titles.

Sttates with the most Heisman Trophy winners:

California: 14

Ohio: 9

Pennsylvania, Texas: 6

Oklahoma, Georgia: 4

Hall of Fame Football Players By State:

Pennsylvania: 29

Texas: 28

Ohio: 23

Illionis: 17

California: 17

After looking at the stats, it’s difficult to come to a conclusion other than “it’s a toss-up.”

Infographic by Stack.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.