INFOGRAPHIC: Online Poker vs the Wild West

Often times, people are obsessed with being the first to get access to the shiny, new thing. Apple and other savvy marketers count on this impulsive behaviour in us. In a world of information overload and instant gratification, we live in a community of words per minute and mouse click precision. Online poker players can definitely attest to that.

There are times though where we all reminisce about the good old days – or, even before we were even on this earth, thinking of simpler times where community meant beyond a G+ hangout and everyone would gather at the corner store, neighbour’s porch, or the occasional card game at the saloon..

This infographic sent to me by Casino.org displays a juxtaposed view of the old vs the new, with examples of a great daily winning total (10 silver dollars vs 100,000 on your RFID credit card), dangers (cheating criminals that would want you to draw at a duel in the town square vs a slip of the mouse), and secret weapons (ace up your sleeve vs a dual monitor display for multi-tabbing).

So, whether you’re a millennial of the times or wish you were Doc Brown in BTTF3, there’s something in it for you.



© 2012 Casino.org

