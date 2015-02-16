An infographic of your life -- in weeks

Tim Urban has created a wonderful series of infographics over at “Wait But Why.”

The post is called, “your life in weeks.”

If you’re an American man and you make it to the average life expectancy of just over 76 years, you’ll live about 3,962 weeks.

If you’re a American woman, you’ll probably live longer — about 81 and a quarter years, or 4,225 weeks.

Either way, it’s startling to see all those weeks laid out in a single chart. And it’s sobering to see how relatively few of them you probably have left.

Here, for example, is Urban’s chart of the “life of the typical American.”

Each row is a year. Each dot in each row is a week.

The colours show the basic periods in the typical life.

And holy crap — If I live an average life span for my gender, I only have another 1,404 weeks!

