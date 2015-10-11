This infographic shows the tools that may have been used to construct El Chapo Guzman's escape tunnel

As leader of the world’s most powerful drug cartel, infamous Mexican kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán is a master of tunnels.

Nearly 13 weeks ago, Guzmán used an elaborate tunnel underneath his prison cell’s private

shower to break out of a Mexican maximum-security prison for the second time.

Guzmán’s custom-built labyrinth may have cost $US50 million in construction and bribes to prison officials, The Telegraph reports.

The entrance to Guzmán’s escape tunnel was

a 1 1/2-foot by 1 1/2-foot gap in the shower floor, which led to a 32-foot ladder down to a mile-long tunnel.

The 5 1/2-foot high and 2-foot-7-inch wide tunnel (1 inch taller than Guzmán’s height) was illuminated and equipped with a ventilation system.

A motorcycle built onto rails was also placed in the secret passage to transport building materials across the tunnel quickly.

The end of the tunnel opened up to a nondescript abandoned home that is at least a half a mile away from any other building.

The following infographic from PowerTool World shows the tools and construction equipment Guzmán’s engineers may have used to build the escape tunnel.

Tunnel like El Chapo – An infographic by the team at Powertool World

