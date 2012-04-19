INFOGRAPHIC: Not Flossing Your Teeth Is Killing You

Dina Spector

We’ve mentioned before that not flossing daily can shave years off your lifespan

Here’s more proof that poor dental hygiene — which allows harmful bacteria to enter the bloodstream — leads to a host of medical problems, including heart disease, respiratory problems and diabetes.  

Floss or Die

Photo: YourLocalSecurity.com

