INFOGRAPHIC: Not Flossing Your Teeth Is Killing You

We’ve mentioned before that not flossing daily can shave years off your lifespan.



Here’s more proof that poor dental hygiene — which allows harmful bacteria to enter the bloodstream — leads to a host of medical problems, including heart disease, respiratory problems and diabetes.

Photo: YourLocalSecurity.com

SEE ALSO: 10 Surprising Things That Will Make You Live Longer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.