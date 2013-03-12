Here Are The Places That North Korea Can Theoretically Nuke

With North Korea on the supposed verge of kind of maybe possibly doing something militarily, it would be prudent to give this infographic a gander.



The only thing missing is their most recent rocket, the Unha-2, which was regarded as somewhat of a success, but still falls well short of delivering a payload to the U.S.

The U.S. State Department recently responded with summary dismissal of North Korea’s threats to nuke the “American homeland” — a move which prompted concern among America’s ally South Korea, who is easily within range of such an attack.

Photo: via U.S. Marine Corps

