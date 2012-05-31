INFOGRAPHIC: New Yorkers Drink SEVEN TIMES More Coffee Than Everyone Else

Judging from the number of Starbucks around town, it’s obvious that New York is a coffee-loving city.



But we had no idea just how much coffee New Yorkers actually drink until we saw this infographic from Massive Health, which used data from food-tracking app Eatery to analyse all sorts of dining trends around the world. Turns out they drink 6.7 times more coffee than people in other cities.

Take a look at some of the other national and international dining trends below: turns out Philly is wild about pretzels and Sao Paulo has a surprising love of kale.

Photo: Massive Health

Now check out the best BBQ in 10 cities around the US >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.