INFOGRAPHIC: Recruiters Aren't Using Facebook And Twitter

Jhaneel Lockhart

LinkedIn overwhelmingly trumps Facebook and Twitter as the social network recruiters use to search for job candidates, with 48 per cent using LinkedIn alone, according to a recent study by Bullhorn, Inc.

Facebook is the least-used network by recruiters, although more candidates are looking to use it as a professional tool.

And job recruiters might not be tapping all of Twitter’s potential. The study found that a recruiter’s Twitter followers are three times more likely to apply to a job posting than a LinkedIn connection.

See the findings in the infographic below. 

Photo: Bullhorn Reach Resources

