Marines Have Received The Medal Of honour For Incredible Acts Of Valor [INFOGRAPHIC]

The Marine Corps came out with an immense infographic detailing the 298 Medals of honour that have been awarded to Marines going all the way back to the Civil War.



It’s truly a masterpiece; summarizing 149 years of valor is no easy feat, but this chart shows who received the nation’s highest military honour from one of the nation’s most decorated fighting forces.

Marines aged 17 to 55 have been awarded the honour in 17 instances of war or conflict.

Some highlights:

18% of the Medals of honour went to Marines who protected their comrades from grenades

Two Marines have been awarded the Medal twice.

Four recipients would go on to serve as Commandant of the Marine Corps

Here it is in full, it’s really worth a look:

Photo: Marine Corps

Now, check out the knives the Marines have used since the Second World War >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.