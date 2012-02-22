INFOGRAPHIC: Mardi Gras Adds Fat To New Orleans' Economy

Noelia de la Cruz

MintLife created an infographic showing just how much fat the historic Mardi Gras bonanza brings to the Big Easy. 

Apparently, it’s a lot: In 2011, New Orleans spent about $1.8 million preparing for Mardi Gras, netting a cool $13,108,538. The majority of it came from tourists who splurged on food and liquor ($5.9 million), lodging ($106 million) and a lot of beads ($1.2 million). 

The festivities are so integral to the city’s economy in fact, that the only time they’ve ever been cancelled was due to war—not even a hurricane was a match for this party. 

Check out more of the fun facts below:

Photo: MintLife blog

 

