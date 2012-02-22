INFOGRAPHIC: Mardi Gras Adds Fat To New Orleans' Economy

MintLife created an infographic showing just how much fat the historic Mardi Gras bonanza brings to the Big Easy.



Apparently, it’s a lot: In 2011, New Orleans spent about $1.8 million preparing for Mardi Gras, netting a cool $13,108,538. The majority of it came from tourists who splurged on food and liquor ($5.9 million), lodging ($106 million) and a lot of beads ($1.2 million).

The festivities are so integral to the city’s economy in fact, that the only time they’ve ever been cancelled was due to war—not even a hurricane was a match for this party.

Check out more of the fun facts below:

Photo: MintLife blog

Now see 12 ways to save some serious cash on eating out >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.