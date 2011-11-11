INFOGRAPHIC: Mapping London's Tech Startups

London has over 600 tech, digital, and creative companies, but how many are real tech startups?



We’ve defined tech startups as companies less than 10 years old that are product focused or data / development driven.

On November 4th 2010 David Cameron announced his vision for Silicon Valley East London, extending from Old Street to Stratford, along with policy announcements including a reform of visas and intellectual property law, and £200m investment fund.

They have followed this up by introducing new entrepreneur visas and accepting all 10 recommendations from the Hargreaves’ IP law review.

Cameron today highlighted a 225% rise in the research and development tax credit offered to small and medium sized enterprises, a doubling of capital gains tax relief to £10m for start-up owners, and promised to cut red tape for business owners.

Since the announcement the Government has been keen to spruik the growing numbers of firms in Tech City area, identifying a broad 600+ digital companies.

We have identified just over 200 high growth, technology oriented companies in Central London, the bulk of which are clustered around the Old Street roundabout area. It is too early to tell if this will flow out to the Olympic Park.

The East London postcode of EC1, comprising the bulk of Tech City, including Old St, Clerkenwell, and Farringdon, has experienced a 40% year on year rise in company incorporations and is responsible for 76% of all growth across Central London in the past year.

The startup boom began in 2007, with the tech scene proving remarkably recession-proof. Almost half of these have been founded in London since 2008 have been in Tech City.

Of the 920 associated directors, 3 out of 10 are running their 1st company and 1 in 10 are female.

Index Ventures, Passion Capital, and The Accelerator Group are the most influential venture capital firms in the London tech startup scene.

The hot industries, unsurprisingly, are social networking, app development, and software & game development.

This is the first of our reviews into the startup scene. Information for this survey was sourced from a variety of sources and we make no claims to it being definitive. Some startups were not included because of a lack of available information.

If you would like to add your company to the map, amend your details, or comment, please contact andrew[at]duedil[dot].com.

Photo: Duedil

This post originally appeared at Duedil.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.