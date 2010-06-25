Looks Like The USA-Algeria World Cup Match Almost Set A New Internet Traffic Record

So the entire country went bananas yesterday when team USA scored a dramatic winning goal against Algeria in the final minutes of the game. (Watch the reaction in our own office here.)



In the moments right after the goal, we noticed that Twitter went over-capacity. That’s probably because everyone and his grandmother who knows how to log on to the Internet was freaking out online.

According to Mashable, citing data from Akamai’s net usage index, it looks like the outcome of the game almost help set a new Internet traffic record (emphasis is our own):

In the minutes following Landon Donovan’s game winning goal in the 91st minute of action (which sent the U.S. to the round of 16), traffic spiked to 11.2 million visitors per minute, which moves the event past the 2008 presidential election as the second highest traffic spike of all-time.

As it turns out, the standing No.1 highest traffic spike in Internet history was also World Cup-related—opening day earlier this month when traffic shot past 12 million visitors per minute.

UPDATE – Akamai just emailed us with news that its index peaked today at noon with 20,715,292 visitors per minute.

Here’s an infographic breakdown from yesterday courtesy of Akamai:

