INFOGRAPHIC: The Number One Reason People Take Out Personal Loans

Jill Krasny

The number one reason people take out loans is, funnily enough, to pay off other loans.

But is debt consolidation a smart idea? For credit card holders, probably not.

Bundling various loans into a single lump sum might sound appealing at first: Instead of paying 20 creditors, you pay one rate — typically lower — once a month. The problem is the issues that got you into debt in the first place can also keep you there. Much like an extension a college paper, having more time to do the assignment might mean you’ll simply put it off.

Check out this infographic from Lendio.com, a loan consultant company, for more facts:

Personal loans chart

Photo: Lendio.com

