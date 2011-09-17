INFOGRAPHIC: The Number One Reason People Take Out Personal Loans

The number one reason people take out loans is, funnily enough, to pay off other loans.



But is debt consolidation a smart idea? For credit card holders, probably not.

Bundling various loans into a single lump sum might sound appealing at first: Instead of paying 20 creditors, you pay one rate — typically lower — once a month. The problem is the issues that got you into debt in the first place can also keep you there. Much like an extension a college paper, having more time to do the assignment might mean you’ll simply put it off.

Check out this infographic from Lendio.com, a loan consultant company, for more facts:

Photo: Lendio.com

