INFOGRAPHIC: Is Mobile Advertising the Future of Marketing?

There’s no doubt that the mobile market has been growing rapidly over the past few years. Apple has sold over 315 Million iOS devices up until now, while Google claims more than 250 Million Android devices have already sold, and the numbers are increasing at a rapid pace.



Advertisers now have more reasons than ever to begin using the mobile advertising space. It offers an array of options including SMS, WAP, mobile app display ads, search ads, rich media, video and push notifications. Nearly 30% of the American population own smartphones and use them, which is four times more than PC’s, this is one of the main reasons advertisers are beginning to drift from traditional advertising to mobile advertising.

Thanks to Facebook filing for IPO we now know that Facebook has over 425 Million active mobile users, which sheds light on the fact that more and more users are using mobile phones for surfing web.

It took radio 38 years to reach 50 Million users, while it took the iPhone 2 only 2 years to reach that figure. In 2011 around $1 Billion was spent in mobile advertising, analysts expect it to be $4 Billion in 2015. Times are changing, over 50% of all purchases are preceded by internet search.

Created By: Yext.com

