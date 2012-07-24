INFOGRAPHIC: Should You Go To College?

Over the last 25 years, the cost of tuition has risen four times faster than the general inflation rate. And lately everybody seems to be wondering whether college is still worth the investment.



Without factoring in the abstract benefits and costs of going to college, like friends you’ll meet and the time you’ll spend studying rather than working, someone with a bachelor’s degree will earn over $800,000 more on average over her working life than someone with only a high school diploma.

To get a better understanding of the value and costs of going to college check out this graphic from DegreeJungle.com:

