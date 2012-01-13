INFOGRAPHIC: Is Bill Gates Better Than Batman?

Bill Gates may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of the world’s greatest superheroes—but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t deserve the title. Already one of the most recognisable innovators of our generation, Gates has lately been pouring his resources into charitable and philanthropic work, and encouraging other wealthy Americans to do the same. Bruce Wayne became Batman because he decided to use his tremendous capital and resources to transform himself into a superhero—to try to directly solve his community’s problems. What Bill Gates is doing isn’t so very different, though his approach is decidedly more practical. Quoted as saying “[The] hybrid engine of self-interest and concern for others can serve a much wider circle of people than can be reached by self-interest or caring alone,” he’s already saved over 5 million lives by working to bring vaccinations to children that need them across the globe—and he’s just getting started. This infographic from Frugal Dad shows just how the multi-billionaire is working to solve some of the world’s most serious problems, and why it isn’t a stretch to say that he’s re-defining the term “action hero.”

Source: frugaldad.com

