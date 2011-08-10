INFOGRAPHIC: An Inside Look At McDonald's Hamburger University

You would think getting a gig at McDonald’s is an easy task. After all, how hard could it be to flip burgers and pack Happy Meals while pretending like you don’t hate your life?



As it turns out, it’s more difficult than you’d hope. So much so, that in certain countries, getting into Hamburger University, McDonald’s exclusive training and education program is more difficult than getting into Harvard.

According to Bloomberg, the university’s acceptance rate is about 0.8%. Compared to that, Harvard accepts almost 9 times as many students. Check out the following infographic from the Online Colleges Resource to learn more about Hamburger University.

Via: OnlineColleges.net

