INFOGRAPHIC: How To Train Employees In Social Media So That They Don't Ruin Your Reputation

Kim Bhasin

The folks at online training firm Mindflash have put together this helpful infographic that breaks down social media training for companies.

There’s no one-size-fits-all training program for workers. Instead, you have to separate them into groups (by the type of user they are).

Take a look:

social media training mindflash

Photo: Mindflash

[via Mashable]

