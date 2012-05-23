INFOGRAPHIC: How To Prepare For A Summer Vacation

Have you planned your summer vacation yet? If you haven’t, you may want to start planning one now.



According to recent studies, over 50% of US families do plan to take a vacation this year. There’s a good reason for that. Taking a vacation reduces stress and improves productivity. Some studies even show that taking a vacation improves your health.

So, making time for a summer vacation is clearly a really good idea. But exactly what type of trip should you plan?

The most popular vacation destination is the beach. The beach is a great destination because it offers the built-in attractions of swimming, collecting shells, boating or fishing. Many resorts are also located near beaches. If you’re planning a beach vacation this year, book it early so that a room is available for your family.

Many families plan their family vacations to coincide with a holiday such as Memorial Day or the Fourth of July. This may seem like a good idea since taking a trip over a holiday adds an extra day to your summer vacation. Keep in mind, though, that demand at popular vacation spots is likely to peak during these times.

An easy way to take a summer vacation is to let someone else plan all the activities for you. Perhaps that is why millions of us take cruises and other planned tours every year. Most cruises offer entertainment and meals, but beware of extra charges.

If your family vacation this year involves a road trip, you may be worried about the high price of gas. While no one can predict future gas prices with 100% accuracy, you can use a site like GasBuddy.com to find the lowest gas prices near you. The site includes all 50 U.S. states and the Washington D.C. area.

Do you want to learn even more facts about how we take summer vacation? (You may even get a few more ideas about planning your own trip.) Check out the infographic below for more details, including the 10 most popular vacation destination cities.

Created by H&R Block

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.