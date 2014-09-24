FLOWCHART: How To Order Whiskey Like A Pro

So you’ve decided to drink whiskey. That’s good, but it’s just a first step.

Scotch Whisky, Irish Whiskey, Bourbon or Rye — the options are at once tantalising and intimidating if you haven’t wrapped your mind around the range of flavours and ways whiskey is served. Remember, this is an art hundreds of years in the making.

Business Insider is here to help you do that tradition proud.

We asked Pam Wiznitzer, a mixologist at award winning New York City cocktail bar The Dead Rabbit, to walk us through the whiskey decision making process. Think of this as the adult version of Choose Your Own Adventure — except the end is more rewarding.

“Don’t necessarily walk into a bar and slam down the order of whiskey you want and assume they have it,” Wiznitzer advised. “Feel free to have a dialogue with your bartender. It’s a good converastion.”

With every conversation you’ll learn a little more, and you’ll be talking like an expert in no time.

That is, if you dedicate enough time to it of course.

