INFOGRAPHIC: How To Calculate The Lifetime Value Of A Customer

One way to analyse acquisition strategy and estimate marketing costs is to calculate the Lifetime Value (“LTV”) of a customer. Roughly defined, LTV is the projected revenue that a customer will generate during their lifetime. In this graphic we’ll briefly cover how to calculate LTV and how to use LTV to help solidify your marketing budget.



Click on the image below to view an enlarged version of this infographic.

This post originally appeared on KISSmetrics.

