INFOGRAPHIC: How To Be A Better Leader By Being Yourself

There are many qualities a good leader needs, but one often overlooked is authenticity.

The only way to achieve it is to simply be yourself.

Putting on a “tough guy” or “super-friendly” act is not only a dishonest representation of your personality – it could also be damaging to your efforts to win respect from your team.

Leadership HQ director Sonia McDonald, who has worked with business leaders across Australia for over 20 years to help them improve their leadership skills, says if you aren’t genuine in your management philosophy you will also lose credibility.

“A careful and conscientious mindfulness is the key to any worthwhile team management plan,” she says.

This infographic from Leadership HQ outlines 10 ways leaders can be authentic.

