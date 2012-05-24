The NSA Intercepts 1.7 Billion US Electronic Communications Every Day [INFOGRAPHIC]

We’ve covered how, since 9/11, the National Security Agency has spied on electronic communications of Americans without the court-approved warrants ordinarily required for domestic spying.



The organisation has done this by hiring Israeli contractors to bug the U.S. telecommunications network and building massive complexes such as their secretive $2 billion Utah spy centre.

Now the American Civil Liberties Union has created this handy infographic that shows how the NSA’s domestic spying program thrives with impunity today:

Photo: ACLU

