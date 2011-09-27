INFOGRAPHIC: How The Durbin Amendment Led To Massive Political Controversy

What’s the status of credit card networks B.D. (before Durbin)?
Visa and Mastercard dominated the industry and basically dictated prices. Then a little amendment entered in 2010 called the Durbin.
Nerdwallet illustrates how the Durbin went from unknown to causing a massive political rift.
Take a look at the timeline infographic:
Photo: Nerdwallet
