INFOGRAPHIC: How The Durbin Amendment Led To Massive Political Controversy

What’s the status of credit card networks B.D. (before Durbin)?



Visa and Mastercard dominated the industry and basically dictated prices. Then a little amendment entered in 2010 called the Durbin.

Nerdwallet illustrates how the Durbin went from unknown to causing a massive political rift.

Take a look at the timeline infographic:

Photo: Nerdwallet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.